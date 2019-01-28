HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Super Bowl week has officially begun. We are under six days away from the Patriots taking the field to face the Rams.
While many across Massachusetts take great pride in the fact that the Pats are heading to their 11th Super Bowl appearance, a local company takes great pride in how many times they've been spotlighted at the NFL's biggest game of the year.
"We're honored to be a part of the history, in a sense," said John Hazen.
Holyoke is home to the historic Hazen Paper Company, a company that has played an important role in the Super Bowl for over 15 years.
Every year since 2004, they have worked to produce the stadium edition Super Bowl program.
"This is obviously a extremely special event and the program needs to be equally as special," John Hazen noted.
However, their programs aren't your typical bundle of paper. On Monday, Bob and John Hazen gave Western Mass News a sneak peak at this year's program.
Behind each one of these stadium edition Super Bowl LIII covers is a custom-made holographic design made in Holyoke.
"This year we're using a tech called color motion. When you look at the holograph itself, it's more colorful," John Hazen added.
Their unique technology uses a transfer of metalization - or what they call Envirofoil - creating prisms that reflect light in a way that gives the illusion of motion.
Their favorite part of this year’s design is how their Envirofoil spotlights that little logo to the left.
"The Patriots logo is on the front and we have our starburst holography helping to bring out that Pats logo and it just so happened to be lined up with the Vince Lombardi trophy," John Hazen noted.
Being a locally founded and operated Massachusetts-based company, it's a logo they love to highlight time and time again.
"It'S New engalnd pats, Hazen Paper based in Holyoke, the publisher is also a Bay State company, so it's a lot of positive synergies," said Bob Hazen.
They don't take credit for the pats success, "we like to be part of it. We just like to glow to the side," both John and Bob remarked.
