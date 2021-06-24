HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy is looking to establish a Community Police Relations Board.
Murphy said the board will be made of up seven community members and three members of the police department, with a goal of creating respectful communication surrounding police operations in the city.
"My ultimate goal is that working together, listening to the concerns of citizens, and gaining a greater understanding of the challenges the police department faces, we will all be better off," Murphy said.
Acting Mayor Murphy is asking for residents to submit their applications, with hopes of starting the board in the next few weeks. The group will likely meet twice a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.