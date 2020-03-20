HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has issued another emergency order as efforts continue to stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday, Morse ordered the discontinuance of all personal services that cannot be done from at least six feet away or creates an environment that could contribute to an imminent health hazard.
Those services include:
- Hairdressers and barbers
- Nail salons
- Massage services
- Body Art
- Body Work
- Fitness Centers
The order, which takes effect 11:59 p.m. Friday, does not include:
- Childcare facilities licensed by the Early Education Care
- Services provided by a license allied health care provider such as, but not limited to, physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, or other medical services
Morse's decision on Friday comes just days after he ordered the Holyoke Mall and other certain retail establishments to close amid coronavirus concerns.
Officials with the Agawam Health Department told Western Mass News that they are issuing a similar order, effective Monday, March 23, that impacts:
- Hair salons
- Barber shops
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Driving schools
- Massage establishments
- Body art establishments
- Other businesses that have the inability to maintain the required six feet of separation between staff and clients
Friday afternoon, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and the city's health director issued a similar order, in effect from March 23 through April 5, which includes:
- Hair and beauty salons
- Esthetic salons (skin care)
- Spas
- Nail salons
- Barber shops
- Massage therapy establishments
- Any other business that is unable to employ social distancing measures and remain operational should suspend their operations for remainder of the public health emergency
