(WGGB/WSHM) -- Shopping hours at two local malls are changing.

Effective Tuesday, Holyoke Mall and Hampshire Mall will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials with both shopping centers noted that department stores and restaurants may still have extended hours.  Guests are encouraged to call ahead or check online for particular times.

In addition, some Holyoke Mall stores will also have extended hours during the sales tax holiday weekend.  More information on those stores can be found here.

