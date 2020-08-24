(WGGB/WSHM) -- Shopping hours at two local malls are changing.
Effective Tuesday, Holyoke Mall and Hampshire Mall will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officials with both shopping centers noted that department stores and restaurants may still have extended hours. Guests are encouraged to call ahead or check online for particular times.
In addition, some Holyoke Mall stores will also have extended hours during the sales tax holiday weekend. More information on those stores can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.