(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two more local malls have closed due to the Nor'easter hitting the area.
Holyoke Mall officials said that their mall would be closed Saturday, but Target would remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hampshire Mall in Hadley also noted that they would be closed today.
The decisions from those two malls come one day after Eastfield Mall officials announced that their shopping center would be closed Saturday because of the weather.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest conditions throughout the day on-air and in our app.
