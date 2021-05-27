HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A little stray dog found on the side of the road in Holyoke is currently being treated by a local animal control organization.
The dog though is in terrible condition and experts are concerned this happens all too often. Western Mass News is getting answers on how this dog is recovering and what you can do to help.
Abandoned, and left unfed. The little dog was found on the side of the road in Holyoke and he's just two years old.
"One of our officers picked him up from a resident who said they found him in the Amherst street area of Holyoke," Hannah Orenstein, animal control supervisor of the Thomas J. O'Connor’s Animal Control and Adoption Center said.
The dog left with no name tag was brought to Springfield's Thomas J. O'Connor’s Animal Control and Adoption Center on Tuesday. Orenstein told Western Mass News, he's not in good condition, at all.
"His condition is pretty alarming, it's hard to tell because he's so matted, but his body condition score is about a two out of nine and that's emaciated, so really if you feel him, it's just a rack of bones out of all those matts," Orenstein said.
but one of the most concerning observations- his leg.
"Unfortunately he has a broken right, hind limb, that was broken some time ago because it's no longer painful for him,” Orenstein said.
"Most likely that leg will have to come off. He's going for x-rays later today, we're hopeful that will show us more about the injury, but given the length and time that it's been broken and the location, the limb is most likely not salvageable and will have to come off."
Orenstein said unfortunately they see this kind of situation happen way too often, and they advise people to please reach out.
"We see cases like this almost on a weekly basis, they're not all this severe, some are worse, but we want to spread the message that we know it's hard for folks to get them to the vet during COVID, we know that resources can be tight if you need help with an animal, help is out there. please don't allow your dog to get to this condition," Orenstein said.
"Please give us a call, either we can help with resources or hook them up with resources elsewhere," Orenstein said.
