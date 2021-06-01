HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke now knows just how much funding they'll be getting from the American Rescue Plan.
And if you live in the city they want your help in spending it.
Acting Mayor Terrence Murphy said they'll be getting a total of $29,894,000 over the next two years.
About $14 million of that will be available to use this year.
Murphy said he wants to see proposals centered around affordable housing, public services like food options, job training, and healthcare. As well as economic development to aid industries hit hard by the pandemic, including restaurants, tourism, and hospitality.
"When possible we want shovel-ready projects. Projects that are going to take effect and be able to start by September. Projects that are going to take effect and start being implemented in September, not projects that are not going to start until next April or May. We want to get things moving," Murphy said.
The city expects to have proposal submissions open on its website in the next few days.
The deadline right now is set for June 21, but Murphy said that may be extended.
