HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke City Council approved a special permit to have a recreational marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in the city.
The special permit was approved in a 11-1 vote Tuesday night for Holyoke Gardens, LLC which plans to run their business at a former mill on 5 Appleton Street.
We're told the company already put a quarter of a million dollars into the building to bring it up to code.
The special permit was approved on a number of conditions that include the following:
- That the owner of the building always pay commercial property tax rate to the extent allowed by Federal, State, and Local Laws for the duration of the Sp. Permit
- That the business retain a minimum 30% Holyoke residents for of non-security jobs
- That Hiring preference be given to security personnel that are retired Holyoke Police or are a retired member of another police department now lives in the City of Holyoke
- There shall be no marijuana consumption to be allowed on site
- There shall be no deliveries of recreational or medical marijuana from the site to individual homes, residences or people
- That hours or operation be 8am to 8pm Monday through Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.
- That all 7 conditions as spelled out in July 17, 2018 communication from the Holyoke Water Works entitled "Recommended Water System Improvements 5 Appleton" be implemented
Back in July, Holyoke Gardens and two other cannabis industry corporations applied for permits in Holyoke.
The next step for Holyoke Gardens will be to get a license from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
