Holyoke authorities investigating alleged incident at Family Dollar.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate an alleged incident that took place Wednesday morning at a business on High Street.
According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, officers responded to 555 High Street around 10:05 a.m. after a clerk at the Family Dollar called saying that a "bloody, male subject" was acting erratically and allegedly threatened her in an aggressive manner.
It appeared that the male party, who allegedly had "blood all over him", appeared to possess an object in one of his hands.
Lt. Albert says that it is possible that the object in his hand may have been a set of car keys.
The male party had fled the scene in a blue Mazda prior to officers' arrival.
At this time, detectives only have a partial plate registration.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the alleged incident.
Holyoke detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances prior to when the male entered the Family Dollar.
This incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.
