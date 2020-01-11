HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after being called to Gerard Way Saturday evening.
According to Holyoke Fire Department Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters were called to Gerard Way around 5:00 p.m. for a report of a party suffering from a gunshot wound.
Holyoke Police tell us that a juvenile had been shot in the leg and was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
