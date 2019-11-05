HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big question on the ballot tonight in Holyoke as residents voted on funding for two new middle schools.
This was a topic that had voters lining the streets at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The state had agreed to provide nearly $76 million for the project. Voters were asked to approve an override to fund the remaining $54 million.
The proposal would replace the current Peck School and a second built on Chestnut Street.
Results from the Holyoke city clerk's office indicates that the measure - Question 1 - was defeated with 2,694 votes for Yes (36%) and 4,872 votes for No (64%).
In a statement on Facebook following tonight's vote, Holyoke Public Schools said:
"We greatly appreciate the citizens of Holyoke who thoughtfully considered the ballot question. While the results are disappointing, we will continue to work closely with the Building Committee, MSBA, and the public to explore opportunities to realize the educational vision of the Holyoke Public Schools.
Given the strong community desire for distinct elementary and middle schools, we will still move to an elementary and middle school model. We will have 5-7 elementary schools and 2-3 middle schools. We will go through a community discussion and process to determine how to rezone our schools, with the support of an expert consultant.
The Building Committee would make a determination on how to proceed in terms of another project, either construction or renovation, to MSBA. The $75.8 million grant from MSBA is no longer available to us at this time.
The building committee meets Wednesday, November 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the Dean Campus to discuss next steps."
