HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A bank in Holyoke was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon and police say the suspect "jumped the bank counter" during the robbery.
Police are now asking for help as they look to identify the individual.
Take a close look at the photos. Do you recognize this suspect?
The robbery happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Westfield Bank located at 1642 Northampton Street.
"According to witnesses the suspect entered the bank front door, drew a firearm, jumped the bank counter, and demanded money. The suspect then exited the bank by way of the north door," Holyoke Police Captain, Matthew Moriarty says.
He tells us the suspect was able to steal an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police report the suspect left on foot. According to someone at the bank the individual was last seen on St. James Ave.
After police were called to the scene, officers were unable to locate this person.
"(The) suspect is described as a large Hispanic male. Wearing a gray baseball hat. Black hooded sweatshirt. Black pants. Black shoes. (And a) Black mask," Moriarty notes.
If you have information on who this person might be, please contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
