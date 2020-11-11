HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 violations and fines have been issued against businesses in the city of Holyoke. The bar manager at one of them spoke to Western Mass News on the latest development.
The bar manager at the Holyoke Knights of Columbus, James O'Keefe, told Western Mass News the Holyoke Board of Health came here back in October after an anonymous complaint.
O'Keefe said they’ve been following the state’s guidance ever since they were allowed to reopen.
“It’s what I believe it was, an anonymous phone call to the board of health," he explained. "Somebody could have just been upset that we were open. So they made up accusations, to have the board of health come here."
O'Keefe asked that his face not be shown on camera. He told Western Mass News about this violation notice they received on October 10. But he said the claims against the establishment are false.
"I know that we didn't break any violations," he noted.
But in the document, obtained by Western Mass News, it confirmed that the Holyoke Knights of Columbus had the following violations, saying:
"Lack of social distancing in the bar space, having non-food areas open to customers, allowing recreation games in the dining area, not having a proper health screening process for employees, and serving drinks without buying food."
“I was upset, the fact it was out there, it made it look as though we committed these violations. We were not fined," he added.
Western Mass News was able to confirm the Knights of Columbus were not fined. But within the document, it also said, at this time, the Knights of Columbus violated several of the orders.
It also continued to say, considering this a written notice of violation, any further violations will result in fines.
But O’Keefe said he has social distancing signs up, signs that tell people to remain seated and not to move chairs or tables. Also, the games are turned off, the pool tables covered, and they do have a food menu.
“Any rule for us to open, we’ve been following," O'Keefe said. "I have signs posted everywhere.”
He also said they have hand sanitizer and masks for customers who come in without them.
"Say they don’t have a mask. We have a mask behind the bar there. They’re given a mask and told, 'Please use your mask if you get up from your table and you go to the bathroom. Please use your mask,'" he said.
O’Keefe told us they’re also following Governor Charlie Baker's new guidance when it comes to closing early. He said he plans to follow up with the Holyoke Board of Health about the violation notice.
"To get, have that complaint filed against us, I was upset," he explained. Because I knew that we’ve been following those rules since it started.”
The Knights of Columbus is just one of several Holyoke food and drink establishments that have received COVID-19 violation notices. The Holyoke Board of Health told Western Mass News they try to work with these businesses, so they can comply, stay open, and not have to pay fines.
