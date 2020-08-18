SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Holyoke businesses have been forced to close and sterilize this week after reporting positive coronavirus cases within their staff.
Tuesday, Nick’s Nest announced an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes a day after Target announced two of their employees got it this month.
The Holyoke Board of Health director, however, said the city is staying on top of the situation.
Nick’s Nest announced it to their customers via Facebook.
Board of Health Director Sean Gonsalves said they like to get things right when it comes to COVID-19.
“We work with the employer to make sure that we have the right information,” he said. “We fulfill the contact tracing side to make sure other people aren't exposed or if additional people need to be quarantined or isolated.”
Target in Holyoke closed Monday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus this month. The store then underwent a deep cleaning.
“They were closed for a full day and they sent me at my request a comprehensive description of all the areas they cleaned,” Gonsalves said.
Gonsalves said it is safe to shop at Target in Holyoke. He said the chances of a customer contracting coronavirus while shopping there is low.
“The likelihood that a customer was within six feet of an employee for greater than ten minutes is very slim,” he said.
The retail store was able to open Tuesday based on the required guidelines.
“They're only required to close to sanitize, never more than 24 hours,” he said. “Just on the basis of a positive or a presumptive positive.”
For the employee testing positive at Nick’s Nest, those guidelines are different for restaurants.
“For places like restaurants the guidance specifically says close for 24 hours and then sanitize in accordance with the CDC guidance.”
Gonsalves said when Nick's Nest is able to reopen, it will be safe to get a hot dog from there.
“There is still no evidence at this time that COVID can be transmitted through food,” he said. “So eating at an establishment that has a COVID positive recently, you're not going to get it through consumption of food. It would still be based on exposure to an employee who is positive. If you eat a hot dog at Nick's Nest, there is no risk of getting ill.”
Now, Holyoke is a red city for coronavirus according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 map by town. Gonsalves said folks should be cautious regardless of whether they live in a red or yellow city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.