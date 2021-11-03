HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beginning Wednesday in Holyoke, masks are no longer required inside public buildings. The move comes as the community grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak at one school, as well as the COVID-related death of a 13-year-old student.
The citywide mandate is now a mask advisory, but how do residents and business owners feel? We spoke to many business owners and most of them said they will still require staff members to continue wearing masks.
Employees and customers at Mass. Surgical Supply in Holyoke have been required to wear masks since March 2020.
“We’ve been wearing them a long time,” said Liz Cocco, manager of Mass. Surgical Supply.
The city’s suspension of the citywide mask mandate, effective on Wednesday, is making no difference to the indoor face covering policy at the health care store.
“Because the hospitals are still keeping theirs on and I just want to protect our customers coming in and protect ourselves,” Cocco added.
The mask mandate was put back in place back in October due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the city. Health officials announced earlier in the week that the order is now a mask advisory. The change was possible due to a recent decrease in COVID-19 cases.
“I think we have been wearing masks for so long here, that it's really just a part of life now,” said Nicole Ortiz, owner of Crave Holyoke.
Western Mass News also checked in with Crave Holyoke. Ortiz told Western Mass News that face coverings will still be required for staff members.
“COVID is still here. We just want to make sure that we are keeping ourselves safe, but I am leaving it up to my customers to wear the masks or not,” Ortiz added.
The change does not apply to mask mandates in public schools set by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Holyoke’s discontinuance of the mask mandate comes as the Holyoke community is still reeling from the tragic death of 13-year-old Gigi Rodriguez. The eighth grader at Holyoke Community Charter School died on October 22 due to COVID-19 complications and last week, the school's covid case count stood at 28.
We asked Holyoke Mayor-Elect Joshua Garcia how he plans to tackle cases among the youngest population after speaking with the school's principal.
“It's a very sad situation of what happened to any person or any child at that age. We went to the ceremony that they had at the school, I spoke with Dr. Pope as well, and you know, it's one of those things we’re going to have to continue to keep our eye on and explore and be sure that we are doing what we can to keep our children, our families, our citizens safe for the city of Holyoke,” Garcia explained.
Meantime, school officials said students and staff were tested on Tuesday amid a remote learning schedule this week. At this time, tests results are not back, but in-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, November 8.
Officials said if COVID-19 cases increase within the city, the mask mandate may be reimplemented in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.