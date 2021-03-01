SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke businessman could face prison time after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 52-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine.
Prosecutors said that from 2011 until March 25, 2014, Gonzalez conspired to obtain large amounts of cocaine and heroin from Texas, transport them to Holyoke, and then distribute them in western Massachusetts.
On March 25, 2014, investigators seized approximately $1.17 million in cash that was hidden in a secret compartment inside a tractor-trailer Gonzalez was driving to Texas as payment for kilograms and cocaine. They also seized 14 kilograms of heroin and 42 kilograms of cocaine in Texas that Gonzalez was set to distribute in western Massachusetts.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 25.
