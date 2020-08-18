SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shoppers are buying used cars bringing sales to new highs at local dealerships.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, car dealers don't have new inventory and used cars are worth more than they ever were before.
“Prices have increased on pre-owned cars because new cars aren't available,” said Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Dealerships.
Used car sales are skyrocketing at Gary Rome Kia and Hyundai.
“The last three months have been the busiest months we've ever had,” he said.
Rome said interruptions in production due to COVID-19 have left many dealers without new inventory.
“The vendors likely had to shut down and the parts weren't available for them to keep up with production,” he said.
This brought trade-in values up higher than average.
“Used car values are the highest we've ever seen,” he said. “They've actually increased by 16%.”
This makes now a good time to sell your used car but not a good time to buy one.
“We could give you more than we could ever before because the inventory is so low,” he said.
Rome said they still have the same amount of new cars on their lots and families looking to buy amid the pandemic can look into different incentives for both new and used cars.
Those who are looking to do just that, Rome said showings are by appointment only and you must wear a mask.
