Holyoke Charter School closed Friday due to flu outbreak.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Charter School is closed Friday so crews can disinfect the school after a recent flu outbreak.
In a letter sent to parents, Principal Dr. Sonia Correa Pope says that a growing number of students and staff members either tested positive for the flu or are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Crews will be on hand Friday to disinfect the school from top to bottom, including all classrooms, computers, and lockers.
Students received an academic packet Thursday before heading home to complete and hand in by Monday.
"We hope to come back to a newly disinfected building on Monday, January 27 and will ensure our due diligence to keep it up," Principal Pope stated.
