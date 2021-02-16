HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's school vacation week for many kids in western Massachusetts. With the frigid temperatures during the pandemic, many parents are looking for safe places to go.
For most schools across the Bay State, February break kicked off Monday and Western Mass News found the Holyoke Children’s Museum to be popular choice for parents and children, but in the pandemic, different safety protocols are in place.
“The biggest thing we had to do was timed admissions. That meant anyone that wants to come to the museum, they have to make a reservation for the morning or afternoon,” said museum executive director Susan Kelley.
The museums capacity was cut down from 300 to 60 and COVID-19 restrictions have put a stop to one of their biggest draws.
“We temporarily cannot have birthday parties and that’s huge for us,” Kelley noted.
The sale and consumption of food and drinks has also been suspended for now.
“Don’t bring coffee,” said museum assistant Drew Gorezai
Typically, the month of February is also the height of flu season, but this year, the threat of the coronavirus means cleaning procedures are much more rigorous.
“We have 13 more hand sanitizer stations. We have a whole new cleaning system where the chemicals come premixed and all we do it put it in our own bottles,” Kelley explained.
The kids even have a job of their own. When they are done playing, they take the items and toss them right into a bucket, so they can be cleaned.
Each bucket of toys is taken to a decontamination room in between each visit and thankfully, kids don't really mind the masks.
“We do it all the time at school and it’s like a really long time,” said Lila Rohlfing of Bridgewater.
Mae Rohlfing of Bridgewater added, “We didn’t really like it at first, but we got used to it, so it’s basically no problem for us now.”
Since it’s gotten colder, many parents are relieved that museums are back up and running.
“It’s like a great outlet for kids to come and let off some steam. We got lunch, walked around the Ashley [Reservoir], so it kinda felt like a normal day and it was awesome,” said Gainer O’Brian of Holyoke.
