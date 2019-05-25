HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came out to Holyoke today to walk through the city to give back to those in need.
Members of a Christian church led the walk singing, praying and sharing a testimony.
The group has been doing this for more than eight years bringing together people of all ages and faiths.
One member, Karyann Cruz expressed her thoughts towards the importance of the walk.
"I think this experience is a different experience for everyone because we all have something to give. I think that it's really nice to see different churches coming together, not only our organization, and it's nice to see how different people praise God and God's work in their lives," Cruz said.
The group handed out food and water to those in need in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.