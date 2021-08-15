HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield, issued a "Decree and Order," merging Our Lady of Guadalupe and Immaculate Conception parishes in Holyoke into St. Jerome's Parish. The reconfiguration took place Sunday.
According to the release, the new merger will allow for Masses to be conducted at St. Jerome Church and Immaculate Conception. A new pastor/administrator will be named to lead the parish.
Father Mark Stelzer said the goal of this merger is to foster a stronger sense of community and promote a better sharing of resources.
“The truly wonderful thing about this merger is that the request to merge came from parish leaders and was not imposed on parishioners by diocesan leadership. The entire process by which the Holyoke merger came about reflects the type of collaboration that builds stronger parishes and a more vibrant Church,” said Fr. Stelzer in a release.
The Mass schedule could be found below:
Immaculate Conception Chapel
- Saturday 8:30 a.m. (English)
- Saturday 6 p.m. (Spanish)
- Sunday 8a.m. (English) 10:30 a.m. (Spanish)
- Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. (English), Eucharistic Adoration following Mass
St. Jerome Church
- Saturday 4 p.m. (English)
- Sunday 8 a.m. (English)
- Sunday 9:30 a.m. (English)
- 11:45 a.m. (Spanish)
- Mon-Friday 12:15 p.m. (English).
- Mon, Tues, Thurs. 7:45 a.m. (English)
- Friday 7 p.m. (Spanish) Eucharistic Adoration and Confessions before Mass.
