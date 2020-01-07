HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Holyoke, a snow removal policy discussion is on the agenda for tonight's city council meeting.
This comes weeks after the snowstorm that left many neighborhoods buried for days.
There's one snow removal item on Tuesday's agenda, listed online.
The goal is to discuss with the Department of Public Works, who is responsible for clearing sidewalks after a storm, but the city councilor and resident Western Mass News spoke with, said the issue will be a regular topic of discussion for weeks to come.
It wasn't long ago, that neighborhoods in Holyoke looked dumping piles of snow on roads and sidewalks.
For days, residents said they waited for help plowing and digging out.
City Councilor Terry Murphy said the city needs a more cohesive snow removal plan.
He told Western Mass News he's prepared to discuss what he perceives as gaps in the snow removal plan at upcoming council meetings with the DPW.
"They're having to walk in the road three for five days after the storm. We need to know who is responsible for each area and we also have to have a plan that says within 10 hours 12 hours somebody is going to be plowing those particular areas," Murphy explained.
He feels there's a lack of written responsibility for who must clear which sidewalks, which leads to pileups.
"If we have to hire more private contractors and give them these kinds of walkways. I know it's gonna cost us more money but if it makes it safer if it makes it a better quality of life those are the kind of issues that we should be doing," Murphy noted.
The issue on tonight's agenda relates to clearing sidewalks and the lack of snow removal from the roadways of Brightwood and Oakwood Avenues.
Western Mass News went back to Brightwood Ave where one resident, Donna Theroux shared the changes she'd like to see when it comes to snow removal policies.
Her suggestion has less to do with plowing and more on making plow driver's jobs easier.
"We are at the mercy of people who decide whether or not to follow the parking ban and if that's not enforced, then people who are living in dead ends sometimes get stuck longer. If that was enforced more strictly like it used to be, then I don't see how it would be a problem," Theroux explained.
We asked Murphy if stricter parking bans is an issue they plan to discuss in upcoming meetings with the DPW and he admitted more needs to be done.
"I think we are probably too lenient in terms of the parking ban. We're not trying to aggravate one parker, we're trying to make it so that it's safe," Murphy said.
We did reach out to the DPW in the morning for their response going into tonight's meeting and are still waiting for a response.
