HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be leaving his position by the end of next week, but that left the question who will take his place at least temporarily?

The city charter says the City Council President would become acting Mayor, but the current City Council President said he does not want the job.

Next Friday, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be leaving office heading to Provincetown to be the town manager.

As of now, it's still unclear who will be filling his shoes when he is gone.

“Typically the City Council President becomes Mayor upon the departure of the Mayor, and last night the Council President announced that he may not be able to become Mayor,” Morse said.

The City Council President in Holyoke is Todd McGee. Morse said McGee decided he wouldn’t be able to take on the role as acting Mayor because of life circumstances.

“He has been honest about the fact that he has a demanding job at Mass Mutual and a family, and so the demands of the job at this point, unfortunately, don’t make it possible for him to execute the duties,” Morse explained.

Morse said he wants Holyoke residents to know who will be leading the city when he leaves sooner rather than later.

Since Morses’ last day is March 26, he believes the city council will make changes Tuesday night.

“They may decide to elect a new Council President that can dedicate the time to do the job,” Morse said.

The city council meeting starts at 7. Western Mass News reached out to the City Council President for a comment, and we have not heard back.