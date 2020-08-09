AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan is calling for Mayor Alex Morse to resign following allegations against him for “inappropriate behavior” with students.
Sullivan said in a statement that the City Council should conduct a “comprehensive investigation into Morse's acknowledged activities of using his power to solicit sexual favors from teenage students at UMass.”
The College Democrats of Massachusetts issued a post on Twitter stating they wrote a letter to Morse a week ago telling him he was no longer welcome at campus events. The letter was written by UMass Amherst College Democrats and Amherst College Democrats, the post said.
A statement from the College Democrats of Massachusetts regarding our letter to Alex Morse: pic.twitter.com/3nmhzmA7of— College Dems of MA (@CollegeDemsofMA) August 9, 2020
“Mayor Morse came to College Democrats of Massachusetts events and got to know our membership, and then sought out students that he met at our events on social media, in a manner widely understood by our generation to indicate intimacy,” the post said. “For an elected official who is also a lecturer at a university (a position that involves holding both academic and political power over students) to sleep with students at that university is unacceptable.”
UMass Amherst is launching an investigation into Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse's time as an adjunct lecturer of Urban Government and Politics, according to university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.
Morse, who is not currently a UMass employee, taught for eight semesters between the fall of 2014 and fall of 2019.
"Over the last several days, we have been shocked to learn that our mayor acknowledges that he used his position of power as mayor and a candidate for Congress to engage in romantic and sexual activities with naive and innocent teenage college students associated with the University of Massachusetts..." Sullivan said in the statement. “As a city councilor, I am in full support of the university's decision to launch a full-scale investigation of Mayor Morse's behavior, and to determine if his actions violated University policy or federal TitleXI law. Separately, I will be working with members of our City Council to begin our own investigation into any violations of municipal statutes, ordinances, or policies."
UMass will look into whether the alleged actions violated the Title IX law or school policy.
Sunday night, Morse released a statement on social media noting he will remain in the race for Congress.
He said in part, "I want to be very clear about this. I have never, in my entire life, had a non-consensual sexual encounter with anyone. I have never used my position of power as mayor and UMass lecturer for romantic or sexual gain, or take advantage of any students."
My statement on the last 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/2RU5ht6jZ8— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) August 10, 2020
Morse issued a statement to CNN that indicated that he wanted "to sincerely apologize to anyone I have made feel uncomfortable." His comment also stated, "I want to be clear that every relationship I've had has been consensual. However, I also recognize that I have to be cognizant of my position of power," and he said, "As I've become more comfortable with myself and my sexuality, like any young, single, openly gay man, I have had consensual adult relationships, including some with college students."
"Navigating life as both a young gay man and an elected official can be difficult, but that doesn't excuse poor judgment," Morse added.
The College Democrats noted in the post that the letter didn’t have anything to do with Congressman Richard Neal or donations to and from his campaign.
“To suggest that our decision to send the letter to Mayor Morse had anything to do with political donations we have received is untrue, disingenuous, and harmful,” the post said.
The group stated they received a a donation from Neal’s campaign during the 2019-2020 school year in the form of a $1,000 check, and when they failed to clear it, the campaign sent another. The original check was reported as a refund from the group to the campaign, the post said. The said they had never donated to Neal’s campaign. The post noted other donations from other politicians such as Rep. Joe Kennedy and Sen. Ed Markey, which they said covers needs for group events and student unpaid internships.
The College Democrats said Morse responded to their letter and did not deny any of the allegations.
"If Alex Morse loves Holyoke as he claims, then he should simply resign as Mayor now,” Sullivan said in his statement.
