HOYLOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is new fallout in Holyoke as one city councilor rebukes another councilor's call for an investigation initiative into the Mayor and Congressional candidate Alex Morse.
In the action filed by Holyoke City Councilor Libby Hernandez, she said that fellow Councilor Michael Sullivan shared fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against Morse.
She said the timing of Sullivan’s statements and filings shows unethical intentions to interfere with the primary race between Democrat Congressman Richard Neal and Morse.
All of this comes as an independent investigation is underway into allegations that Morse had sexual relationships with students while he was teaching at UMass Amherst. Morse denies any wrongdoing.
Hernandez said she wants Sullivan censured for the remarks made against Morse and that he publicly apologizes, and that all the councilors retract their endorsement of a petition to initiate an investigation.
“Having our resources, government officials investing their time in a part of an attack because what happened with this was Councilor Sullivan took this opportunity this vicious attack against our honorable Mayor Alex Morse to instigate and to further try to damage the reputation of something that’s all allegations,” she said.
Sullivan said in a statement, “[Councilor Libby Hernandez] is a long time Morse supporter. She’s entitled to her opinion.”
Hernandez wants the action to rebuke this investigation initiative brought up at the Sept. 16 City Council meeting.
