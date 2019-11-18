HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper on a local story that's received national attention. Last week, police said a Holyoke kindergartner was found with a packet of cocaine at school.
They said school officials called police immediately when the child told them tasting the power made him feel like a superhero.
While police said the child is okay, and his father facing drug charges, those in the city say the issue highlights a bigger problem in Holyoke.
The child's father was arrested on child endangerment charges, but he is also facing drug charges. Police told Western Mass News that they found packets of cocaine and heroin in the family's apartment on Essex Street.
We spoke with one Holyoke councilor who said that area of the city is notorious for illegal activity.
"This is a tragedy for the young child. Hopefully, he’s going to be getting counseling. This is a traumatic incident in his life," said Holyoke ward 2 city councilor Terry Murphy.
Murphy represents ward 2, encompassing the H.B. Lawrence Elementary School. He said hearing about a kindergartner coming to school with cocaine is just the latest in complaints and problems he's received about the surrounding community.
"This is an area right now that’s a major problem in the city," Murphy said.
Murphy spoke with Western Mass News on Essex Street, where the child's father, Benny Garcia, was arrested. In their apartment, police said they found packets and bags of cocaine and heroin.
Since the start of the year, Holyoke Police told Western Mass News there have been 17 arrests on the 145 Essex Street block, saying most were drug or gang-related.
Murphy said he believes landlords need more resources to report possible illegal activity of their tenants.
"It certainly would be beneficial to the community if landlords know they’ve got tenants that are doing things that are illegal. I think most landlords try to do a good job and are trying to do it, and when they have problems, they are trying to work through the eviction process, but there are others that may not be doing that," Murphy noted.
Murphy said other measures need to be taken to make sure every corner of Holyoke is safe.
"I know the chief has talked about 'Can we do community policing?' but he needs more money and I certainly think this is an area that, if we are going to have a quality city, every neighborhood needs to have quality," Murphy noted.
Especially, Murphy said, for children.
"We’re trying to make that child have a safe life, have a quality education. Kids going to Lawrence School, having concerns about safety. I mean, those are the kinds of things we have to deal with," Murphy added.
We reached out to Holyoke schools to see if any drug-resistance education programs are slated for their elementary schools in light of this issue.
