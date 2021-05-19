HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The acting Mayor in Holyoke, Terry Murphy, just announced he is reopening City Hall on June 1.

Murphy extended the mask mandate for city services past May 29, the day Governor Baker is lifting the indoor mask requirement for people who are fully vaccinated in the state.

City workers will have to keep wearing the masks here in Holyoke a little while longer. Mayor Terry Murphy said he wants people to be safe.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday afternoon, Murphy said all precautions will remain in effect when the doors to City Hall open on June 1, including face coverings.

Western Mass News asked the Mayor directly, What about places like grocery stores and other businesses? Will people still have to wear a mask indoors even if vaccinated?

“I know the Governor's request is to let the businesses do their own thing. I'm still reviewing that with the board of health. My gut is we'll probably follow the governor's lead on that. But here where I know where I've got specific control, I'm going to keep it,” Murphy told Western Mass News.

Meanwhile, residents are weighing in on the mask discussion.

“If you’re vaccinated, I don’t feel like you should have to wear a mask. So that was part of the reason for getting vaccinated,” Amy Merchant said.

“It's been long enough. Everyone else is doing it on the 29th. Do it on the 29th. I’m planning on wearing it for a while anyway, if you don’t have to you don’t have to. But if I go to the grocery store or something, it's not going to hurt me. I’m used to doing it,” another local told Western Mass News.

The Mayor said they will see how the first two weeks go after reopening City Hall, before deciding how to move forward. That will all come down to the city’s public health data.