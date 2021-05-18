HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story you'll only see on Western Mass News, the video we first showed you filmed over the weekend showing dozens of cars speeding through an intersection at 3 a.m. in Holyoke.
It's caused city officials to take action against illegal drag racers.
It was that video we took that sparked a discussion in Tuesday night’s city council meeting to stop the drag racing immediately.
“We got a video, and we met with the chief they’re looking into it,” acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy said.
That video was first captured by Western Mass News over the weekend showing dozens and dozens of cars speeding through an intersection near the Holyoke Mall at 3 a.m.
The footage was shown to city officials on Monday and just 24 hours later that Western Mass News exclusive video is now sparking change even getting in the hands of police.
“There were like 50 cars there so there’s a concern because they’re not going to get in a chase with them,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the video shows just a few seconds of a greater issue in the city. He said illegal drag racers are coming to Holyoke at all hours of the night, specifically near Bobola Road, a two-mile stretch that connects Industrial Park Properties from Holyoke to West Springfield.
“I got a call around 2 o’clock, someone complaining it woke them up around three in the morning,” Murphy explained.
In response to our video, Murphy brought the issue to the city council Tuesday evening, discussing ways to stop the problem and punish the drivers.
“I would love to see a situation where it’s not getting a ticket but you’re actually getting your car in pounded or something along those lines,” Murphy said.
Besides stationing police and placing a barrier on the road, another idea for more of a permanent fix is to utilize speed bumps in the known drag racing areas.
“It’s almost a weapon, if someone had a weapon that was endangering someone we would take it away,” Murphy said.
The issue is impacting almost everyone in the city.
“You do hear them at night sometimes, and also, it’s probably mainly on the main streets you hear them mostly,” Holyoke resident Tom Kass said.
The council also discussed the illegal dirt bike issue, as well as talking about ways to punish the illegal riders. There was no vote Tuesday night on that or the drag racing.
