HOLYOKE MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Students and staff at Holyoke Community Charter School are headed back to the classroom this week. This, comes after the school made the call for remote learning this past week following a rise in cases in the school and the death of an eighth grader from COVID-19 complications.
The school received special approval from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to learn remotely this past week after they said more than 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the school. Now, acting mayor Terry Murphy is pushing for all parents to get their kids vaccinated against the virus.
"They're trying to take all the precautions. Obviously, they want their students and their staff to be safe," said Murphy.
Holyoke Community Charter School will return to in-person learning Monday. This, after they were granted special approval to learn remotely this week, following more than 20 positive cases inside the school, including eighth-grader Gigi Rodriguez, who tragically died at the age of 13 on Oct. 22 from COVID-19 complications.
Acting Mayor Terry Murphy said while the school is independently run, its been working closely with the city's Board of Health and the state Department of Public Health to ensure it's taking the right steps to keep students and staff safe.
"I know on Tuesday at the Holyoke Health Center there were approximately 200 people that got tested from the school," said Murphy.
To be allowed in the building Monday, students and faculty must show proof of a negative COVID test. If they are unable to, they will continue to learn remotely. Everyone must remain masked up inside the building.
Murphy also said the city had been working with pediatricians to encourage families to get their child vaccinated and he said that’s the city's best chance of returning to normal.
"Now with vaccines available for children 5-12, I just want to encourage not only the students at that school and the parents of the students at that school, but the parents of every child, ya know, consider the vaccine, get the vaccine, give your child the best chance of staying healthy...I would love to be able to have a press conference with pediatricians and have someone ee "oh that's my doctor, saying that my kid should be getting this" and then making it available in that doctor's office because again they trust their doctors," said Murphy.
Murphy told Western Mass News that the city is reaching out to popular youth programs to help get shots in children’s arms.
"YMCA I know has been involved, I believe South Holyoke neighborhood initiative, and winter basketball league has been involved," said Murphy.
Murphy said citywide, Holyoke has seen a 4.5 percent increase in vaccinations over the last month and in the last few weeks, positive cases have dropped about 60 percent, which led the city to end its mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.