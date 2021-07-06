hcc campus center

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Holyoke Community College will reopen its admissions and advising offices for on-campus, in-person services on Tuesday.

Those offices, and most others, have been operating remotely since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The admissions and advising offices will be open Monday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other departments will also have in-person services at varied hours based on staffing availability. 

In addition, the fitness room in the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation is scheduled to reopen on Friday. July 16th with some restrictions.

Among those restrictions, a maximum of 15 guests will be permitted in the fitness room and workout time slots will run for 60 minutes with 30 minute intervals in between for cleaning.

