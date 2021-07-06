HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Holyoke Community College will reopen its admissions and advising offices for on-campus, in-person services on Tuesday.
Those offices, and most others, have been operating remotely since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The admissions and advising offices will be open Monday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other departments will also have in-person services at varied hours based on staffing availability.
In addition, the fitness room in the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation is scheduled to reopen on Friday. July 16th with some restrictions.
Among those restrictions, a maximum of 15 guests will be permitted in the fitness room and workout time slots will run for 60 minutes with 30 minute intervals in between for cleaning.
For more information on hours and regulations, click here.
