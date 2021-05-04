HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day for Holyoke Community College after wrapping up their successful fundraising campaign, Together HCC.
Tuesday morning Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai, presented the college with a $10,000 check for their fundraising efforts.
The grand total is just below $112,000, and it’s all to help students stay in school.
The President of HCC, Christina Royal, said how much this funding will help the students stay in school and reach their own goals.
“The funds raised in this campaign are to directly help students, to change their lives through education, and we’re so grateful these funds will be used to help mitigate the financial barriers to success," Royal said.
Gary Rome went on to say it’s important to shine a light on this wonderful institution that is right here in our backyards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.