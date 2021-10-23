HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one community here in western Mass. hosted a gathering Saturday to honor victims from across the state.
Alianza in Holyoke assists women and children who are affected by domestic violence.
On Saturday, they hosted an event to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the past two years.
“We are honoring, remembering 23 names this year that passed away because of domestic violence in the past two years,” Executive Director of Alianza Domestic Violence Services Carmen Nieves said.
Community members taking a stand against domestic violence on Saturday.
Alianza in Holyoke marked National Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a gathering to honor and remember individuals who lost their lives to domestic violence.
Nieves tells Western Mass News they offer shelter to women and children in abusive relationships looking for help.
“I ran support groups for survivors of domestic violence. One of our biggest programs is obviously our confidential shelter where we hide women and children that are experiencing domestic violence and need to fully abuse or are in danger of abuse,” Nieves said.
She adds the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for victims and survivors to seek support.
“The pandemic did not bring it on. It was always happening. It exasperated it. But also it was who can I turn into, who can I call? There is no rest to go to work; there is no going to see my family or my family coming to see me. So it was very isolating, controlling relationship,” Nieves explained.
Part of the event recognized Carol Rivest, a 22-year-old mother who was a victim of domestic violence.
Her sister came out as the founder of the Carol Rivest Memorial Foundation and to honor her memory.
“I wanted her face and her name to be someone that made a change and that she is not just a statistic, a victim; there is more to Carol. Carol was strong, beautiful, very caring, loved her family, she had that sass and spark that we all loved about our 22-year-old siblings, nieces, friends. She was our family,” Rivest said.
She hopes more change will come for those who are stuck in abusive relationships and are working to get out like her sister was.
“They’ve come a long way with the laws, but the domestic violence rate keeps increasing, and there has got to be a change. There has got to be a change with how people handle rejection from a relationship or handle that partner no longer wants to be with you or how to handle, just daily living,” Rivest said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, Alianza wants to help. For more information, head to their website.
