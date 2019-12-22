HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today marks twenty years since Holyoke Police Officer John DiNapoli was shot and killed.
The city of Holyoke hosted a candlelight vigil to honor his life.
People gathered in Heritage State Park this evening with blue candles to support the DiNapoli family and honor others who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Twenty years ago today, Holyoke Police Officer John DiNapoli was killed.
The 52-year-old was running an errand when he volunteered to respond to a disturbance call.
He was in plain clothes, unarmed, and in an unmarked car.
Police say he then followed Eddie Morales, one of the men involved in the disturbance, to Walnut Street.
That is when Morales shot and killed DiNapoli.
Morales was convicted in 2001 for DiNapoli’s murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Although a somber anniversary, the city is celebrating DiNapoli’s life.
The Holyoke Merry Go Round is open for free rides and hot chocolate is available to everyone.
