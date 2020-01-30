HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While many here in western Mass will not be rooting for their favorite team in the big game this year, there is a local company whose work has been predominantly featured at the championship game for the last seventeen years.
That company, which happens to be celebrating their 95th anniversary, is none other than Hazen Paper Company in Holyoke.
Hazen Paper has been a manufacturing institution in Holyoke since 1925, beginning as a decorative paper converter and embosser.
Once again, this year, they are proud to produce the cover for this year's Big Game program.
“We’re very honored to again be producing the stadium edition of the Super Bowl program of Super Bowl 54," John Hazen, president of Hazen Paper, tells us.
Hazen says that the covers they print for the programs are not your average cover, nor is the process they use to produce them.
“Hazen uses a process called Envirofoil to produce the covers. We achieve an incredibly shiny look with a lot of light play, a lot of depth, a lot of background lighting, but it’s done with a micro-thin, optical structure that’s then vacuum metallized. Basically, what it does is vaporize aluminum and deposit the aluminum in a micro-thin, 300 angstroms. It’s measured with light transmission on the surface of the microstructure, the holographic structure. That’s what brings out the shine that makes it visual," explained Hazen.
While John is very proud of the process they use, he is just as proud of their sustainable methods.
“In Holyoke, we’re using hydroelectric generated from the Connecticut River and hydro is deemed to be a sustainable source of energy by the state of Massachusetts. As we all know, the state of Massachusetts has very high standards when it comes to the environment," added Hazen.
