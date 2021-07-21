HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hazen Paper Company in Holyoke is asking for the public's help identifying an illegal dumping suspect.
According to the company, the person pictured in this white pickup truck was spotted on camera over the weekend allegedly dumping loads of trash behind their building.
"Dumping trash in this manner is a really despicable act! Who would do this?" the company noted on social media.
They noted that it will be upgrading its camera system for better resolution and license plate capture.
Anyone who is able to identify the truck and driver are being offered a reward: a selection of stadium edition super bowl programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.