HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's day 31 of the government shutdown and hundreds of thousands of government workers are still furloughed or working without pay.
That includes members of the Coast Guard.
In an exclusive interview with Western Mass News a local Coast Guard family in Holyoke says they are collecting donations to help those impacted.
With the government shutdown continuing and no end in sight, members of the United States Coast Guard continue to protect and serve our country without pay.
"No Department of Defense military member can engage in federal law enforcement. This is why the Coast Guard can board ships, enter shared waters, interdict drugs and migrants. It’s one of those things that we have to play to game to make sure we don’t do anything that’s against the rules. So not being part of the Department of Defense, they didn’t get funded," David Rex tells Western Mass News.
David served in the Coast Guard for 4 years. His wife April is nearing 25 years. She currently serves as a reserve chief petty officer at Sector Long Island Sound in New Haven.
"As a reserve she at least has a job to fall back on. So she’s not as impacted if you will, but it still takes time away from the family and money has to go into the car to get fuel and for her to eat while she’s down there. Luckily we are able to burden that," David explains.
But other families aren't so lucky.
That's why the Holyoke couple is collecting donations for the Chief Petty Officer Association, a non-profit that can disperse the items to members in need.
"They still have to put fuel in their cars to drive to work, they still have to eat lunch. In the end, the entire Coast Guard’s not getting paid. Including some of the retirees," David notes.
While members of the Coast Guard need help with things like food. A lot of them have families and could use things like diapers, toilet paper and other household goods.
"Those are the expensive things, but those are the things that if we can get that to them it will be a lot easier for them to put their money elsewhere where they need it," David adds.
If you would like to contribute to the Rex's efforts, contact Western Mass News at (413) 733-4040 or tips@westernmassnews.com and we will connect them with you.
Donations can also be made to the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association, CPOA 120 Woodward Avenue New Haven, CT 06512
