HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke DPW crews are out Friday morning patching up potholes along the route of the parade and road race, trying to get ahead of the incoming weather expected for Sunday.
"We're also always monitoring the weather to," Holyoke Parade Committee President Devin Sheehan tells us. "Make sure there's snow removal done along both routes to do what's safe for all the marchers and all the spectators along the parade."
Holyoke DPW Superintendent Michael McManus tells Western Mass News the weather this Sunday shouldn't set them back, getting ready for the parade on the 17th.
Devin Sheehan with the Parade Committee says this is crunch time.
"Keeping in close communication with," continued Sheehan. "The city of Holyoke and the Department of Public Works to ensure that the snow removal is done and the potholes are cleaned up and continue to watch those."
Over at Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley, they're getting ready for the annual Leprechaun Plunge on Sunday, the event raising money for various charities.
Organizers say they're ready for whatever the weather brings.
"We're prepped," Ray Morin of the Leprechaun Plunge tells us. "We went to plan B. We're always prepared for that. Snow, sleet, anything like that, and what we do is the back part of the marina is...we have a crew that flips that over. It will be a dining room, and you'll be able to use that. We should have plenty of room to accommodate everyone on that day. Don't let a little rain or sleet hurt you."
Back in Holyoke, the DPW says they're trying to work as quickly as they can, and are hoping nothing interferes with preparations."
"Making sure it's safe, especially for the road race," stated Sheehan. "Make sure there's no injured runners for anyone participating in that, always making sure everything is clear."
