HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're expecting several inches of snow this weekend.
Some people in Holyoke complained after back roads were still covered in snow days after the last big storm.
The DPW superintendent says they are heading out today to make sure the roads are prepared for the snowfall.
Some streets in Holyoke had piles of snow after November's massive storm, leaving some residents frustrated.
"Terrible. You couldn’t get through. You just couldn’t get through," Holyoke resident Bill Grady tells us.
While other members of the community say their roads were clear...
"They do a good job on my street with that too, because at the end of my street, there is a hill and a little stop sign and they always keep that salted, because you don’t want to slide out into the intersection," Holyoke resident John Ribeiro stated.
Western Mass News reached out to the Department of Public Works in Holyoke to see how they are bracing for the upcoming storm.
The superintendent says crews are out pretreating the roads with brind, especially the hill areas.
The DPW says they will have sixteen city trucks out when it snows, and after about one inch of snow, they will start plowing until the roads are clear.
"Trying to get up them. They where just blocked," says Grady.
The Holyoke DPW says a big problem has been people parking on the streets during parking bans, making it hard for the plows to go down the road.
Bill Grady agrees.
"I got a feeling that’s what people parking on the street and they have a hard time getting around the cars people got to obey the rules on what side to park on," added Grady.
The DPW is keeping a close eye on the storm.
They say the mayor will decide if there will be a parking ban.
