HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke has elected its first Latino mayor, Joshua Garcia. The Paper City native beat his opponent, Michael Sullivan, in a historic race. Garcia will take office on November 15 and he plans to hit the ground running.
Garcia told us he is humbled to be the first Latino mayor in Holyoke, a community with a population close to 55 percent Hispanic.
“In a lot of ways, I’m a product of the social environment of the city,” Garcia said.
Garcia, 35, will become Holyoke’s first Latino mayor following Tuesday's election. He told Western Mass News that he was born and raised in the city.
“Providence Hospital, I was born. I grew up in South Holyoke. My wife and I, when we met, lived in the Flats for some time,” Garcia added.
Now, he and his wife are raising their nine-year-old twins in his hometown.
“It feels great to become a mayor and have the city’s first family in city hall. It’s been a while since we have had young children in the mayor's office. We’re all very fortunate and excited to lead the city,” Garcia explained
The mayor-elect will take office on November 15. His agenda includes bridging the gap between the city’s south and west neighborhoods.
“So that we are working together to put Holyoke on a stronger path forward,” Garcia noted.
Garcia told us his first step as mayor will be to stabilize municipal offices.
“We have some empty positions and other folks, from what I hear, are looking forward to retire soon, so we want to be sure we have a transition plan for to fill in those roles,” Garcia said.
His next step will be to lay out a budget plan for the next fiscal year.
“It's going to be my priority to work with my assessors and understand what our budget perimeters are like, work with our council members to understand what some of the priorities might be for the city,” Garcia added.
The city clerk told Western Mass News that the voter turnout on Tuesday was 30-percent. Garcia said he is thankful for those voted for him and has one message for those who did not elect his name on the ballot.
“Your concerns are my concerns. I think we all share the same concerns when we talk about quality of life issues in our city and we are going to do, what we can to work together to be sure that our neighborhoods are lifted and that we are ensuring optimum municipal services for our community,” Garcia explained.
Garcia previously served as the town administrator in Blandford. He said there is currently an interim town administrator until his replacement is found.
