HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, Holyoke city councilors approved the sale of the former Holyoke Geriatric Authority.
The building along Lower Westfield Road has been empty for years, but now plans are underway to build a new behavioral health hospital on the property.
City councilor David Bartley told Western Mass News that the two buildings on the site would be demolished, allowing B2 Health - a partnership between Baystate Health and U.S. Healthvest - to build a $30 million inpatient behavioral health hospital.
In an 11-to-1 vote, city councilors voted to finally bring life back to 45 Lower Westfield Road.
In February, Baystate Health announced plans to provide more resources to help those battling behavioral health and substance use challenges in the area.
The place they want to offer those services is in Holyoke.
"It’s going to be a for-profit entity. They’re going to pay taxes, property taxes for a period of ten years at least and then thereafter, we’ll see what happens, but that’s how the deal was assembled," Bartley explained.
Bartley said that the proposed 70,000 square facility is a very unique project.
"There won’t be ambulances and sirens and that sort of thing. I think it’s going to be a quiet facility, it’s going to be landscaped professionally. I think it’s going to be a credit to the neighborhood. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have voted for it and I don’t think the majority of the council would have voted for it," Bartley noted.
Bartley told Western Mass News that safety and security was a major discussion ahead of Tuesday's vote.
"You’re talking about people with acute psychiatric care, but Holyoke has always been a welcoming community. We want to help people, but security has to be paramount," Bartley said.
In a statement, Nancy Shendell-Falik, president of Baystate Medical Center and Senior VP of Hospital Operations for Baystate Health, said:
"We are pleased that the Holyoke City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed purchase of land in Holyoke so that plans can proceed to build an inpatient behavioral health hospital. These plans support our commitment to the community and will allow the proposed joint venture to increase capacity by greater than 30% for inpatient behavioral healthcare for adults, and children/adolescents in a dedicated, state-of-the-art hospital."
Calie Syriac works in Holyoke and sees this as a positive for health care.
"As a CNA, I deal with a lot of behaviors, I deal with patients that come in from the hospital with behaviors, and sometimes, we do get overwhelmed and they need a place to go, a proper staff that can take care of them," Syriac noted.
Bartley said from here, there will be site plan reviews with various committees, but he believes the developer is looking to demolish the two buildings and start construction early next year with occupancy by 2021 or 2022.
