HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A home in Holyoke is eye-catching this holiday season and you have to see it to believe it.
The family chose Christmas decorations that are a blast from the past and the beginning of a new Christmas tradition.
"I thought I loved Christmas. He absolutely loves it," said Amarilys Garcia.
For Amarilys Garcia, she told Western Mass News it was only a matter of time before she and her husband would have a Christmas display practically visible from space.
"I kind of already knew when we did get a house that this was going to happen," Garcia explained.
More than 100 plastic-molded figures dot their lawn on Bray Park Drive. They are the type of vintage decoration you can't find in stores anymore.
It's not a fact that dimmed the Holyoke family's enthusiasm.
"Traveled around and to the Facebook marketplace. Anybody that sold it, he was there to go to collect them," Garcia noted.
Even with the eye-catching display lighting up the faces of neighbors and passersby, Garcia said their effort has most importantly sparked the flicker of Christmas spirit in their four year old daughter.
"Christmas!" said young Gabby.
Standing not quite as tall as the decorations themselves, Gabby knows all the figures in yard, an extensive holiday version of red light, green light
"She definitely knows Santa and all the reindeer. Seeing her excitement and seeing her joy makes me happy," Garcia added.
Though they haven't seen their electric bill yet, Garcia anticipates they'll flip the switch for years to come.
"Absolutely, I would say it’s worth it...This is going to be the tradition for the Garcia household for sure," Garcia said.
