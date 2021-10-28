HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The western Massachusetts community is mourning the tragic death of a 13-year-old girl from Holyoke. Her parents spoke out exclusively to Western Mass News and said she passed away from COVID-19 complications after allegedly coming in contact with the virus at the Holyoke Community Charter School.
The parents of Giada ‘Gigi’ Rodriquez, 13, said she battled the virus for two weeks and now, they are hoping more attention is given to remote learning opportunities.
Her family is left with a copy of her last heartbeats and an imprint of her hand.
“It’s her hands, but it’s not her,” said Wanda Rodriguez, Gigi’s mother.
Gigi passed away on October 22 following COVID-19 complications, according to her death certificate. Two weeks before that, she started feeling ill.
“She started complaining that her throat was a bit itchy.” Wanda Rodriguez added.
Her mother, Wanda, told Western Mass News that Gigi was not vaccinated, and on October 10, Gigi tested positive for COVID-19.
“She had a hard time knowing she was positive and afraid to get anyone else to test positive because of it,” Wanda Rodriguez explained.
Gigi was at home recovering from the virus and the day before her quarantine was set to end, her mom said she was doing well.
“She had a great day. It was her last day of quarantine, so we were all excited because she was getting back to normal,” Wanda Rodriguez added.
However, the next day - on October 22 - things took a bad turn. Gigi’s lips were purple and her mom decided to take her to Baystate Medical Center.
“She asked her sister for a hug before she left and we didn't even get out of the dining room when she collapsed,” Wanda Rodriguez said.
Gigi suffered from multiple organ failures and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her father, Eric Rodriguez, said the news was devastating.
“Just to try and walk into that room and see her the way she was and not be able to give her a proper goodbye was the worst for us,” Eric Rodriguez said.
Her parents said she allegedly contracted the virus at Holyoke Community Charter School.
We reached out to school officials who could not comment on Gigi’s death. However, they told us in a statement after discussions with the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the local Department of Public Health, the school will transition to remote learning from November 1 to November 5.
They went on to say, in-part:
“All students and staff must get a PCR COVID-19 test on November 2. Those who test negative for COVID-19 will return to the building on Monday, November 8, 2021. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and due to increases of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.”
The family is having a memorial service for Gigi Thursday night starting at 5 p.m. for the immediate family and the public starting at 6 p.m.
