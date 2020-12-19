HOLYOKE, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Farmers' Market opened their doors on Saturday, held at the Holyoke War Memorial.
Anyone can head there on the first and third Saturday of the month, up until March. Even with the cold winter weather and new guidelines, organizers said the market is stocked up.
"They're offering an array of goods in produce that usually you can't get access to up north because it's so cold in the winter," said the manager for the Holyoke Farmers' Market, Charlie Henzel. "But we're keeping the number low so we can limit the number of people inside so that people don't have to be waiting outside."
This year the market is bringing locally grown vegetables, meat, and eggs. All vendors accept snap and other statewide benefits.
