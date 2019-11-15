HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dad accused of allowing his five year old son access to cocaine faced a judge Friday morning.
Benny Garcia, 29, faced the judge on drug distribution and child endangerment charges in Holyoke District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Holyoke Police said that on Thursday, Garcia’s five year old son showed teachers at H.B. Lawrence School a baggie with Spider-man stamped on it and told a teacher it made him feel like a superhero when he tasted it.
Police said the school realized it contained drugs and called law enforcement immediately.
Police added that the child told them he tasted the drugs, which they believe to be cocaine, but report he was treated at a hospital and will be okay.
Garcia was arrested at his Essex Street home. Police said he was found lying on top of baggies of cocaine and heroin.
Prosecutors in court this morning said Garcia was already out on bail when these new charges came in yesterday.
Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.