HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are following developing news Friday morning.
Father, 29-year-old Benny Garcia, in Holyoke is expected to appear in court today after police say he gave his 5-year-old son cocaine.
Not only did the boy have illegal drugs, but he also put them in his mouth, after bringing the drugs to school.
This all happened at Lawrence School in Holyoke around 11 a.m. on Thursday. They say the boy showed his principal a bag, she believed was cocaine, with spiderman's head stamped on it.
The boy told her he loved superheroes. He also told her that he put the bag in his mouth and it made him feel like a superhero.
The school acted quickly and the 5-year-old was immediately taken to the hospital.
Luckily, he is expected to be OK.
He and his siblings are now in the custody of the the Department of Children and Families.
