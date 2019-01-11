HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke father is speaking out after he said cars speed right past stopped school buses on Northampton Street and he has video proof.
Holyoke Police said that they're stepping up patrols to try and catch anyone who does this.
School bus stop safety has something we've been reporting on for months, especially after many national stories recently. Some, unfortunately, deadly.
Bob Orsucci said that he just wants drivers to slow down and pay attention.
"Everyday, it seems like cars are passing the school buses," Orsucci said.
In surveillance video from Orsucci's business off Northampton Street in Holyoke, you can see not one...not two... but three cars speeding right by a school bus, stopped, with the arm extended.
"You sit out here for five minutes, watching the cars pass, and half the time, their heads are down in their phones and they're not paying attention. You can't see a big yellow school bus with a stop sign or kids getting on or off?" Orsucci added.
Orsucci said that he's frustrated cars continue to speed down Route 5 and disobey the signs. His 10 year old son gets off the bus every day here.
"He gets off right here, right where this sign is. Most of the time, it's the northbound side that they pass. Within five minutes, there's another bus that stops across the street. They'll stop on the southbound side, but all the cars going too fast, will pass in the breakdown lane," Orsucci added.
Orsucci said that he called Holyoke Police after hearing about the tragedy in Indiana where three children were killed after being hit at their school bus stop.
"The only thing that's safe about these stops is, it's not good, but it's safe...is the kids that get off these buses get off on the right side of the road. If the kids have to cross into the road into the street, you'd see accidents all the time," Orsucci noted.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News that they're aware of this issue and have increased patrols.
Orsucci said he's hoping this will deter drivers from breaking the law.
"This road is like a racetrack...constantly just cars flying by and it is upsetting," Orsucci said.
Police said that if you see this happen, try to get a license plate and you can call police to report it.
