Holyoke FD, Chicopee FD, jet skier rescue swimmers in broken down boat on CT river
- Olivia Hickey
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Swimmers on a broken down boat were rescued from the Connecticut River on Sunday evening, according to Holyoke Fire Department.
No injuries are reported and all boaters returned to the dock safely.
Officials said they responded to a 911 call for boaters in distress around 7:30 P.M.
The Holyoke Fire Department responded to Jones Ferry Marina around 7:30 Sunday evening for a 911 call for boaters in distress with swimmers having difficulty.
Rescue boat Marine 1, Car 21, Engine 1, Truck 1 and Engine 5. responded to the call, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
Chicopee Fire Department assisted with the call and launched their rescue boat from the Chicopee boat launch in Chicopee.
A passing jet skier also assisted by helping the swimmers back onto their broken down boat.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Olivia Hickey
Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Ryan Trowbridge, Audrey Russo
- Updated
- Olivia Hickey
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.