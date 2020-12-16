HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle accident Wednesday night.
Responding units found a car off the road on Southampton Road.
According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac said the male driver was extricated using hydraulic tools.
The driver was transported to the emergency room via ambulance. He is in serious condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by local and state police.
The road is re-opened to traffic.
