SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest was made on Saturday, February 15 around 9:42 p.m. involving an off-duty Holyoke Fire Department member.
The arrest was made after Southwick Police pulled over 45-year-old John D. Kadlewicz on Feeding Hills Road for speeding, OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.
The Holyoke Fire Chief, Jeff Przekopowski released a statement to Western Mass News Saturday afternoon regarding this arrest, saying quote:
“On February 16, 2020, Holyoke Fire Chief Jeffrey Przekopowski was made aware of the off-duty arrest of one of its members by the Southwick Police Department. for the charge of 'Operating Under the Influence'.
The member was immediately placed on Administrative Duty pending the outcome of the case and an internal investigation.”
The Holyoke Fire Department told us there is no further comment at this time due to it being a personal matter.
