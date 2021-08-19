HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Holyoke Fire Department came together Thursday to support the family of a fallen brother: Jono Robert, who passed away suddenly at the end of July. A fundraiser benefit was held at Wyckoff Golf Course to help support Robert's wife and children.
"We know and understand how difficult it is to take care of three children and the cost of childcare. So he provided that for his wife and now that he no longer has that we're here to step in and fill our role as fellow firefighters and brothers and do that for her and at least give her a good start," said Lieutenant Cisco Rovera of the Holyoke Fire Department.
If you're interested in donating, a gofundme has been created for the family.
